v2.1.0.1 patch

-fixed game crashing when entering refuge after defeating nite
-minor adjustments
-added images to the gallery
RAP BATTLE
MY FUCKING PATIENCE
VS
MISTERRR TROOOOOPEE
BEGIN
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-fixed game crashing when entering refuge after defeating nite
-minor adjustments
-added images to the gallery
RAP BATTLE
MY FUCKING PATIENCE
VS
MISTERRR TROOOOOPEE
BEGIN
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update