Project Malice update for 21 January 2023

v2.1.0.1 patch

21 January 2023

Patchnotes

-fixed game crashing when entering refuge after defeating nite
-minor adjustments
-added images to the gallery

RAP BATTLE
MY FUCKING PATIENCE
VS
MISTERRR TROOOOOPEE
BEGIN

Changed files in this update

