 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Walkabout Mini Golf update for 26 January 2023

Brand New DLC Course, “Atlantis”, Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10375310 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dust off your Diving Gear, fill your oxygen tank, check your regulator, and dive into out latest DLC Release, Atlantis - out now!

Master the course, collect 18 special lost balls, and unveil the mysteries of the legendary sunkin city in our signature 'Fox Hunt' scavenger expedition as well as hidden treasures to discover.

Stay informed about the latest course news and updates via our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, and find games, seek advice, and share your scoreboards on Discord

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1408230/Walkabout_Mini_Golf_VR/

Changed files in this update

Walkabout Mini Golf Content Depot 1408231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link