Anna VS the A.I.maze update for 21 January 2023

Bow aiming visibility, timed leaderboards update

Build 10375264

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed the way the line for aiming looks to stand out more based on feedback. Some quality of life updates for the Timed Leaderboard levels, graphically and how it plays

