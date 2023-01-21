Minor updates following the new content

January 21
- Jobs that deal damage on completion no longer halt to prevent lethal damage before they are actually close to completion
- The new game plus passive jobs perk no longer progresses two specific jobs in the middle path of chapter 10, to prevent wasting valuable resources. But they no longer provide passive experience either
- Slightly expanded the rendering system to better detect when it missed something, and catch up next frame. This should tackle a rare chapter 11 visual bug where a number/bar wasn't visually updated after completing certain explorations if they finished at the exact same time as something else such as eating food
- Added a small number-precision safety check to a chapter 11 finale event
January 20
- Fixed the passive jobs NG+ perk cheating its way past two chapter 11 job requirements
- Fixed a chapter 10 person following you around after moving on without meeting that person (how rude)
January 19
- Fixed a cache bug that could cause the construction button to not listen for a specific chapter 11 construction
- Fixed a bug that caused tooltip-experience information to not visually update with certain chapter 11 explorations
