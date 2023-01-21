Vendetta: Mafia Wars now available on Steam Early Access!

We are excited to offer our game to you in early access. Our game is not yet fully completed and we are aware that there are many bugs and missing features. During the early access period, we will be working on fixing those issues and adding new features. We will also be taking into consideration feedback and suggestions from players who purchase the game during early access and add their ideas to the game. This is why your feedback is very important to us. The truth is, the game can be better and we want to provide the best possible version of the game to you. Therefore, we have also made an effort to be fair in terms of pricing.

We are a small team developing this game and early access sales are crucial for us to make more investment in the game. We would like to thank all the players who have supported us since the demo phase.