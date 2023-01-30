Fore Score v1.5 - New Levels - Out Now!

The fifth content update for Fore Score is out now! With this update comes new levels, tweaks, and a few obstacles
Features
2 New Levels
- Set on a night rooftop, these two new levels will have players twisting and trying to hit shortcuts as they make their way to the finish!
Handicap Bonus
- Configure a bonus for when a player falls behind and finishes a round
Frame Limit
- Set a display frame limit from the Display Options
New obstacles
- Catapult - launches players, then flips direction
- Curved fences
- Castle block
Tweaks
- Performance improvements
- Visual tweaks
- Corner tiles tweaked
- Hit sensitivity tweaked slightly
- Fixed a bug that caused the scorecard to not appear after a round
Thanks for playing! Let me know if you have any other ideas for some fun obstacles and improvements :)
