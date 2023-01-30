 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fore Score update for 30 January 2023

Fore Score v1.5 - New Levels - Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10375245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The fifth content update for Fore Score is out now! With this update comes new levels, tweaks, and a few obstacles

Features

2 New Levels

  • Set on a night rooftop, these two new levels will have players twisting and trying to hit shortcuts as they make their way to the finish!

Handicap Bonus

  • Configure a bonus for when a player falls behind and finishes a round

Frame Limit

  • Set a display frame limit from the Display Options

New obstacles

  • Catapult - launches players, then flips direction
  • Curved fences
  • Castle block
Tweaks
  • Performance improvements
  • Visual tweaks
  • Corner tiles tweaked
  • Hit sensitivity tweaked slightly
  • Fixed a bug that caused the scorecard to not appear after a round

Thanks for playing! Let me know if you have any other ideas for some fun obstacles and improvements :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1554071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link