Fore Score v1.5 - New Levels - Out Now!

The fifth content update for Fore Score is out now! With this update comes new levels, tweaks, and a few obstacles

Features

2 New Levels

Set on a night rooftop, these two new levels will have players twisting and trying to hit shortcuts as they make their way to the finish!

Handicap Bonus

Configure a bonus for when a player falls behind and finishes a round

Frame Limit

Set a display frame limit from the Display Options

New obstacles

Catapult - launches players, then flips direction

Curved fences

Castle block

Tweaks

Performance improvements

Visual tweaks

Corner tiles tweaked

Hit sensitivity tweaked slightly

Fixed a bug that caused the scorecard to not appear after a round

Thanks for playing! Let me know if you have any other ideas for some fun obstacles and improvements :)