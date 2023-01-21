Big changes regarding how combat starts, and many bugs fixed.

Made some big changes to the game. Now opponents will act more realistically and if they spot you, they will alert others in The Maze.
Next weekend I will make a nice update note with gifs and a recap of what has been done since the last recap.
Bugs fixed and Improvements made
- Initial opponents now act as Scouts/Patrol, and will alert others to help attack you.
- Ranged opponents now stay a longer distance from you.
- Finally fixed opponents just standing in front of the player without attacking.
- Medkits weren’t reviving other players if the player had the “Grunt” sounds disabled(very silly bug).
- Fixed ragdoll getting stuck and ragdolling everywhere(I at least hope, the spider has been very difficult to deal with)
- Had to remove spider from the Tutorial scene, because the ragdoll is buggy.
- Added material collision to a number of different things and decorationgs.
- Fixed items falling from pockets/sockets not being able to be picked after other players have been knocked out.
- Fixed shotguns not pumping sometimes.
- Decrease light intensity of lamps in the school area.
- Added different running and unique animations for opponents.
- Decreased opponents speed a little.
- Fixed opponents sometimes spawning near a player if they were in different parts of the Maze while playing coop.
- Made Menu buttons a little further apart from each other.
- Changed Act 1 name to “Green Orcs’Den”.
- Decreased Thunder and Rains sounds volume by about 15%
- Added water splash impact effect to rainy grounds.
Things I will be working on the next couple days.
- Adding music and situational sounds, such as player being close to being detected, or make a intense music play when a wave of enemies start coming at the player.
- Adding more of a stealth system.
