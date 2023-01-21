 Skip to content

Dark Desire 6 update for 21 January 2023

Ep09 and Ep10 with Voice

Build 10375133 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Both episodes are in "Cindy 25 years"-universe.

Episode 09 - Money and Fangs, voice for Ashley, Monica, David and Isabella with 2 narrators.
Episode 10 - The Hit - with Monica, Ashley and Joe Left :). I just realized this is the YES path, so a new episode will be with NO path.

NOTE:

  1. One line of dialog is missing for Ashley and will be added later.
  2. The small Cindy and Jake path was created with AI, you might feel some lower quality. It's not working out, AI can't replace a professional writer. No more AIs.

