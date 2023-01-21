Ep09 and Ep10 with Voice

Both episodes are in "Cindy 25 years"-universe.
Episode 09 - Money and Fangs, voice for Ashley, Monica, David and Isabella with 2 narrators.
Episode 10 - The Hit - with Monica, Ashley and Joe Left :). I just realized this is the YES path, so a new episode will be with NO path.
NOTE:
- One line of dialog is missing for Ashley and will be added later.
- The small Cindy and Jake path was created with AI, you might feel some lower quality. It's not working out, AI can't replace a professional writer. No more AIs.
Changed files in this update