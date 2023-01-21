More content and new achievements! - v1.1

Hello intergalactic travelers! 🚀

We are happy to announce our first major update v.1.1 for Isolated Room! 🎉 We appreciate all the feedback received from our players. We've taken in a lot of suggestions and improved the experience!

New features:

• We've added new languages: Spanish and French.

• New screens for snack time. 🍔

• Music Player: An exclusive screen to relax and regain energy. We've also added a new soundtrack, we hope you enjoy it! 🎶

• New achievements added and we've reformulated one in particular. 🏆

• New interaction with the TV. 📺

• Credits: We've made the screen bigger and more dynamic. 🎬

• Clock: Now it is possible to keep track of the game's time with a digital clock that appears discreetly on the corner of the screen. ⏰

• New end of game messages: Your actions in the game now influence the message displayed at the end of the day. 💭

Bug fixes:

• We've fixed the problem of repeated options that would appear in some messages. 🐛

Other changes:

• We've added the option to exit the game, this was very important! 🚪

We're preparing many improvements for our minigame Vertical Pursuit, that will be released in a future update. 🚗🚓

Thank you for the support! And happy gaming! 🤗

Black Hole Games