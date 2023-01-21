UPDATE #10 - THORNY MINIMONSTERS

This new update includes a new game mechanic: Minimonsters with a new skill 'Thorny'.
Also included are 4 new minimonsters and 4 new top-level quests.
Here is the full changelog v1.4:
ADDED
- Added 4 new minimonsters with the 'Thorny' skill. (3 bronze and 1 gold)
- Added 4 new level 3 adventures.
- Added skill icons for minimonsters in the battlefield selection panel.
CHANGES
- Changed the word 'Rainbow' in the element of some minimonsters to 'Rainb' to avoid the minimonster'ss characteristics boxes getting out of sync.
- Spiked Crab now has the special skill 'Thorny'.
- The explanatory message of the POISON skill has been modified and improved.
- The description of the skill 'Stoicism' is now better explained.
- The description of the skill 'Stun' is now better explained.
BUGSFIXES
- Fixed the size of an image of the MiniMonster 'Angry Turtle'.
THANK YOU FOR PLAYING!
Changed files in this update