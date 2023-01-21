 Skip to content

World of MiniMonsters update for 21 January 2023

UPDATE #10 - THORNY MINIMONSTERS

Share · View all patches · Build 10374978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new update includes a new game mechanic: Minimonsters with a new skill 'Thorny'.

Also included are 4 new minimonsters and 4 new top-level quests.

Here is the full changelog v1.4:

ADDED

  • Added 4 new minimonsters with the 'Thorny' skill. (3 bronze and 1 gold)
  • Added 4 new level 3 adventures.
  • Added skill icons for minimonsters in the battlefield selection panel.

CHANGES

  • Changed the word 'Rainbow' in the element of some minimonsters to 'Rainb' to avoid the minimonster'ss characteristics boxes getting out of sync.
  • Spiked Crab now has the special skill 'Thorny'.
  • The explanatory message of the POISON skill has been modified and improved.
  • The description of the skill 'Stoicism' is now better explained.
  • The description of the skill 'Stun' is now better explained.

BUGSFIXES

  • Fixed the size of an image of the MiniMonster 'Angry Turtle'.

THANK YOU FOR PLAYING!

