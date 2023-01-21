UPDATE #10 - THORNY MINIMONSTERS

Share · View all patches · Build 10374978 · Last edited 21 January 2023 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy

This new update includes a new game mechanic: Minimonsters with a new skill 'Thorny'.

Also included are 4 new minimonsters and 4 new top-level quests.

Here is the full changelog v1.4:

ADDED

Added 4 new minimonsters with the 'Thorny' skill. (3 bronze and 1 gold)

Added 4 new level 3 adventures.

Added skill icons for minimonsters in the battlefield selection panel.

CHANGES

Changed the word 'Rainbow' in the element of some minimonsters to 'Rainb' to avoid the minimonster'ss characteristics boxes getting out of sync.

Spiked Crab now has the special skill 'Thorny'.

The explanatory message of the POISON skill has been modified and improved.

The description of the skill 'Stoicism' is now better explained.

The description of the skill 'Stun' is now better explained.

BUGSFIXES

Fixed the size of an image of the MiniMonster 'Angry Turtle'.

THANK YOU FOR PLAYING!