Build 10374773 · Last edited 21 January 2023

⦁ Fixed an issue where Steam Workshop items would have a bugged offset on initial import.

⦁ Fixed an issue where creating local save beatmaps files would have a bugged offset on initial import.

⦁ Updated default player input calibration to be more sensitive.

⦁ Increased maximum value for Swipe end velocity ratio to 100.