 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SailSim update for 21 January 2023

Down Wind and other things

Share · View all patches · Build 10374762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this release i took the time to update all problems related to general flow of the simulator, fixed few things and added others. Here is the Jist:

  • Broach (Simplified) & Over - speed added
  • Updates in the Interface
  • Down Wind Sailing and Boom Vang Effect added
  • Adjustments to the Joystick controls with Throttle
  • Started adding achievements to SailSim

Next up more adventures, lessons and challenges. Also expect a more complete achievement set for all your hard work in the simulator for all to see.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2004651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link