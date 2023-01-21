Down Wind and other things

In this release i took the time to update all problems related to general flow of the simulator, fixed few things and added others. Here is the Jist:

Broach (Simplified) & Over - speed added

Updates in the Interface

Down Wind Sailing and Boom Vang Effect added

Adjustments to the Joystick controls with Throttle

Started adding achievements to SailSim

Next up more adventures, lessons and challenges. Also expect a more complete achievement set for all your hard work in the simulator for all to see.