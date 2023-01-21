Down Wind and other things

In this release i took the time to update all problems related to general flow of the simulator, fixed few things and added others. Here is the Jist:
- Broach (Simplified) & Over - speed added
- Updates in the Interface
- Down Wind Sailing and Boom Vang Effect added
- Adjustments to the Joystick controls with Throttle
- Started adding achievements to SailSim
Next up more adventures, lessons and challenges. Also expect a more complete achievement set for all your hard work in the simulator for all to see.
Changed files in this update