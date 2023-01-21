Early Access - 0.0.8 - Quests and Balancing

New Features
- Added new quest regarding leveling up pets
Balancing
Pet levels will now be based on factors of 2 instead of stepped 5s. This should make leveling pets easier.
- Level 2: 5 -> 2
- Level 3: 10 -> 4
- Level 4: 25 -> 8
- Level 5: 50 -> 16
- Level 6: 100 -> 32
- Level 7: 250 -> 64
- Level 8: 500 -> 128
- Level 9: 1000 -> 256
- Level 10: 2500 -> 512
- Level MAX: 5000 -> 1024
Bug Fixes
- Quest list will now refresh automatically when switching pets, gaining heart points, etc.
Quality of Life
Quest list will display quests for all pets, not just the active one. Sorting order has been changed.
- Completed Quests
- Current Pet Quests
- Global Quests
- Other Pet Quests (Based on Corral Order)
