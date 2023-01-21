 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Let's Pet Pets update for 21 January 2023

Early Access - 0.0.8 - Quests and Balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 10374761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Features
  • Added new quest regarding leveling up pets
Balancing

  • Pet levels will now be based on factors of 2 instead of stepped 5s. This should make leveling pets easier.

    • Level 2: 5 -> 2
    • Level 3: 10 -> 4
    • Level 4: 25 -> 8
    • Level 5: 50 -> 16
    • Level 6: 100 -> 32
    • Level 7: 250 -> 64
    • Level 8: 500 -> 128
    • Level 9: 1000 -> 256
    • Level 10: 2500 -> 512
    • Level MAX: 5000 -> 1024
Bug Fixes
  • Quest list will now refresh automatically when switching pets, gaining heart points, etc.
Quality of Life

  • Quest list will display quests for all pets, not just the active one. Sorting order has been changed.

    • Completed Quests
    • Current Pet Quests
    • Global Quests
    • Other Pet Quests (Based on Corral Order)
    • Completed Quests

Changed files in this update

Depot 2254601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link