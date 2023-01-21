New Content Update!

Hello,

We have released a new update! This update adds some new features.

-Selling items to facelings: You can now sell your items to faceling vendors

-New faceling vendor type: Arms dealer. There is a chance for an arms dealer vendor to spawn who sells only weapons and ammo

-Friendly fire setting: PvP can be disabled when creating an online room. This is useful if you just want to play with friends without killing other players. Whether PvP

-Damage numbers dealt and received is now displayed on the right side of the screen. This can be toggled off in the settings.

-You can now drop backcoins and materials. Useful in multiplayer to give these items to other players

-increased max amount of nails in inventory from 30 to 50

-New status effect: Focused. This increases damage dealt by guns

-New item: Adderall. Gives the focused effect for a short time (As this is a pill, the effect is boosted by the pharmacist profession)

-Pharmacist profession now starts with two Adderall

-Achievement for selling item

-Fixed vending machine spawning in the ladder

-Fixed partygoer tables bug causing some to appear clipping walls

-Fixed bug where entities could walk through the igloos

-various smaller fixes/tweaks....

As usual, there will be another regular update very soon!

Cheers!