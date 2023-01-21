 Skip to content

Treason Playtest update for 21 January 2023

Treason Playtest update

Build 10374723

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated round end panel;
  • Voting panel no longer makes some UI elements invisible (such as chat);
  • Your pseudo name is now shown on team selection panel;
  • Updated t_castle, t_tower;
  • Map vote will now have 5 options instead of 3 when it is issues by the server at the end of the match;

