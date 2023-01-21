Treason Playtest update

- Updated round end panel;
- Voting panel no longer makes some UI elements invisible (such as chat);
- Your pseudo name is now shown on team selection panel;
- Updated t_castle, t_tower;
- Map vote will now have 5 options instead of 3 when it is issues by the server at the end of the match;
