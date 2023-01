Patch Notes:

Fixed Issue With Menu Bug that allows player to eat the menu and get a score. "Achievement Will Be Achived In Other Way"

Fixed Scoring System Bug That Alows for Infinite Minus score in Food Rush While Spamming the key.

Changed Background For Stage 3 in "Food Rush".

Added Control Info Menu

Added Button Layout Under Each Level Selector.

Added UI Support For Controllers In Start Screen.

*Storage Optimization for Total Game Size from 1.93 GB To 113 MB