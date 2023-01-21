Patch Notes ea v0.5.6

EA Release - 0.5.6 Notes
Developer Notes
Just a quick update to fix a few things that were reported.
- Fixed - All ranks of the gate spells should be working correctly, now
- Fixed - Ramps in Kunari village have been repaired
