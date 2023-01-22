 Skip to content

Chromancy update for 22 January 2023

Graphics Overhaul

Share · View all patches · Build 10374670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Complete revamp of all sprites and animations as well as addition of new images. Minor changes to some bosses and gameplay elements.

Changed files in this update

Chromancy Content Depot 1704261
Chromancy Depot Mac Depot 1704262
