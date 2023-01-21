 Skip to content

Lake Haven - Chrysalis update for 21 January 2023

LightProbe crash fix

  • Keys will now be removed after use.
  • Made certain puzzle more obvious.
  • Radio interaction now consistent between framerates.
  • State of certain door maintains now.
  • Added mild goof.
  • Fixed wierd grammer mistake.
  • Attempted Lightprobe crash fix.

