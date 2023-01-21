- Keys will now be removed after use.
- Made certain puzzle more obvious.
- Radio interaction now consistent between framerates.
- State of certain door maintains now.
- Added mild goof.
- Fixed wierd grammer mistake.
- Attempted Lightprobe crash fix.
Lake Haven - Chrysalis update for 21 January 2023
LightProbe crash fix
