Last Eclipse Update Alpha V0.25
- Fixed the problem with the button configuration with the joystick.
- loading times are now faster, we will continue optimizing.
- several small bugs fixed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Last Eclipse Update Alpha V0.25
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update