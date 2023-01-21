 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Last Eclipse update for 21 January 2023

Last Eclipse Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10374658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Last Eclipse Update Alpha V0.25

  • Fixed the problem with the button configuration with the joystick.
  • loading times are now faster, we will continue optimizing.
  • several small bugs fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2223461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link