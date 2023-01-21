- Adds bunny ear hat
- Fixed some visual bugs with mandarin slices, especially in trays
- Mandarin servings can't be put in food prep stations (single pieces still can)
- Dumpling restaurants now have default names (thanks to the playtesters who submitted these!)
PlateUp! update for 21 January 2023
Patch 1.1.3b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
