PlateUp! update for 21 January 2023

Patch 1.1.3b

Patch 1.1.3b · Build 10374592

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adds bunny ear hat
  • Fixed some visual bugs with mandarin slices, especially in trays
  • Mandarin servings can't be put in food prep stations (single pieces still can)
  • Dumpling restaurants now have default names (thanks to the playtesters who submitted these!)

