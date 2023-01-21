Optimization: quarry point, add attribute copy function
Value: Cancel the range limit of the composter
BUG Logistical soldiers do not pick up gems
BUG The robbers in the main quest were transformed or captured, resulting in failure to complete the main quest
BUG After the carriage route is drawn, numbers may remain on the map
Optimization: When patrolling, if soldiers are too hungry or too cold, they will automatically leave the patrol team
BUG: After killing monsters, soldier statues do not drop gem fragments
BUG: The bullets of the soldier statue often miss
1-22Experience optimization and BUG repair
