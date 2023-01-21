 Skip to content

Hellish Quart update for 21 January 2023

Update 2023.01.21.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2023.01.21.0

FIX:

  • Marie: Fixed her left palm not detecting being hit
  • Isabella: fixed regression - Go Around attack now works again
  • Isabella: Zwerhau from High Guard works again (not sure if it ever worked though)
  • Isabella: now has proper guards against thrusts

TWEAK:

  • Isabella: some sidestep attack animation tweaks (better angles, longer reach)
  • Marie: tweaked Attack Fwd + X animation for a more proper attack angle

NEW:

  • Isabella: Can now switch leg stance by pressing A + B (in place)

