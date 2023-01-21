Update 2023.01.21.0

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2023.01.21.0
FIX:
- Marie: Fixed her left palm not detecting being hit
- Isabella: fixed regression - Go Around attack now works again
- Isabella: Zwerhau from High Guard works again (not sure if it ever worked though)
- Isabella: now has proper guards against thrusts
TWEAK:
- Isabella: some sidestep attack animation tweaks (better angles, longer reach)
- Marie: tweaked Attack Fwd + X animation for a more proper attack angle
NEW:
- Isabella: Can now switch leg stance by pressing A + B (in place)
