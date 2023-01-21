Another Man's Wife Early Access Release

The Early Access version of Another Man’s Wife is now live and available for purchase on Steam. Please remember that this is Early Access and most of the game is still under development. By purchasing this game in Early Access, you will be entitled to all of the updates and ultimately the full game for no additional charge.

What you will find in this Early Access release is the start of our young couple’s adventure and their first big challenge. Six different steamy scenes with over twenty animated sequences and hundreds of renders are included in this initial release. Much more will follow in free updates in the coming months. Choices matter a great deal in this story that will ultimately have multiple endings and lead directly to sequel games, so save often.

We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who tried our free demo this week. We appreciated the feedback and all of the data generated from the demo release. The free demo will remain available throughout Early Access and beyond.

We are very excited to be able to offer this product to you at this time, but we are far more excited about what we will be rolling out in the coming months as we work towards completing Another Man’s Wife.

Thank you again for your interest in our products, and welcome to the world of Too Perilous!