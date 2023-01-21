Update 0.3.6

Hi to all,
I added a 1VS1 map. Attention! Lava is the ground! :D
The muffler has added sound.
The grenade has a new explosion effect as well as damage.
Enjoy the new 1VS1 game mode!
FussyCraft ːsteamhappyː
