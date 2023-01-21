 Skip to content

Zombie Land - Survival update for 21 January 2023

Update 0.3.6

Update 0.3.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi to all,

I added a 1VS1 map. Attention! Lava is the ground! :D

The muffler has added sound.
The grenade has a new explosion effect as well as damage.

Enjoy the new 1VS1 game mode!

FussyCraft ːsteamhappyː

