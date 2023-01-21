Big Update Alert! New User Interface + More Challenging Chat Donations!

Hi Deadly Broadcast Streamers!

Full Release is very soon. We have two great news (Actually three but one is special gem for future updates):

Fully Redesigned User Interface

We have designed all User Interface elements with much better visuals. Now, All Buttons, Panels, Options, Texts and Icons are more compatible with the theme and concept of the game.



Main Menu is now more compatible with the concept of the game. The theme is darker but also so clear to use.



Streamer Character Selection UI is redesigned also. We can see and examine the characters with rotation function now. Map Selection UI and Details about the characters are easier to read.



Fake AI based Chat is clearer now. Players can easily read the messages. Donations background panel is half transparent with more realizable red line. Challenges are left aligned with objective icon.

New and More Challenging Donation Tasks

In previous versions, players were sometimes assigned missions that didn't make sense and didn't match the current state of the game. For example, go shoot a demon in the head as a mission while the player is not holding a gun. Or we used to say don't use medkit for 1 minute when our health is already 100.

NOW, we redesigned all donation tasks carefully and added new more logical donation tasks.

Players will enjoy much more now!