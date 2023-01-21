Update 0.7.2.4

New Features

An alternative health bar is activated once you reach over 20 max health to improve visual clarity of the health bar. The alterative health bar will display your current health points and your max health in numbers to keep it compact no matter how much max health you gain.



Improvements

All companions (melee and range) now are able to trigger enemy on death effects that are not bound to your weapons like fragmentation.

If you have multiple of the same skill nodes active the stats window will now display the total amount of each skill node

Bugfixes

Fixed a crash when pressing a button in the skill tree while the placement of a skill gem or skill tree item is active

Fixed blocked UI elements when crafting window in the skill tree is open

Fixed a bug which caused to large window/ game resolution settings from other system (steam cloud) to launch the game in very suboptimal settings. Its now checked if the saved settings are valid for the current system and if not they are replaced with the native OS settings.

If you encounter any issues please use the bug report button in the main menu to report them to us. Also consider attaching your save file for any issue which frequently comes up during your run.

