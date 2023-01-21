 Skip to content

Pedigree Tactics update for 21 January 2023

January 21, 2023 update notes

Patchnotes
  • Fixed custom keybinds not persisting after the game was closed.
  • Added achievement for beating hard mode.

Please report any bugs or issues you encounter on the forum so that they can be fixed.

