 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Null G update for 21 January 2023

Update 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10374208 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DLC Testing Patch

This may or may not break the game before I get it working correctly. If it does I'll revert the patch and try again, but expect several failed patches as I try to get DLC implemented properly :D

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link