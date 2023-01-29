 Skip to content

Splatter update for 29 January 2023

can't believe i forgot to set this live when i finished it

this patch fixes a bug on certain machines that caused enemies to stick to the player. won't affect most players but if you were the 1 in 300 or so who bought the game and gave up b/c of the bug, please. give it another go

