this patch fixes a bug on certain machines that caused enemies to stick to the player. won't affect most players but if you were the 1 in 300 or so who bought the game and gave up b/c of the bug, please. give it another go
Splatter update for 29 January 2023
can't believe i forgot to set this live when i finished it
