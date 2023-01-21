- Added containers
- Redone Hallways
- Added mood-lighting
- Changed height of player
- Changed speed of player walking from 4 to 6
- Changed speed of player running from 6 to 8
- Removed reverb areas
- Added bugs to fix for later
What was update for 21 January 2023
Update v0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update