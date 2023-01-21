 Skip to content

What was update for 21 January 2023

Update v0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10374159 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added containers
  • Redone Hallways
  • Added mood-lighting
  • Changed height of player
  • Changed speed of player walking from 4 to 6
  • Changed speed of player running from 6 to 8
  • Removed reverb areas
  • Added bugs to fix for later

Changed files in this update

