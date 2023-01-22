 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Solitaire Expeditions update for 22 January 2023

5 new variants added, 1 removed

Share · View all patches · Build 10374152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The variant 'Queens and Jacks' has been removed because it was 100% luck based, not very interesting to play, and impossible to win.

Five new variants have been added:

  • Dieppe
  • Duke
  • Liberty Island
  • Manhattan Project
  • Simplicity

Other changes:

  • Farmer's Wife: Changed difficulty from Easy to Medium
  • Lanes: Changed difficulty rating from Easy to Hard
  • Red and Black: Changed difficulty rating from Very Easy to Medium
  • Storehouse: Changed difficulty rating from Easy to Medium
  • Thieves of Egypt: Changed difficulty rating from Easy to Medium

Changed files in this update

Solitaire Expeditions Depot Depot 1709182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link