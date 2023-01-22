5 new variants added, 1 removed

The variant 'Queens and Jacks' has been removed because it was 100% luck based, not very interesting to play, and impossible to win.
Five new variants have been added:
- Dieppe
- Duke
- Liberty Island
- Manhattan Project
- Simplicity
Other changes:
- Farmer's Wife: Changed difficulty from Easy to Medium
- Lanes: Changed difficulty rating from Easy to Hard
- Red and Black: Changed difficulty rating from Very Easy to Medium
- Storehouse: Changed difficulty rating from Easy to Medium
- Thieves of Egypt: Changed difficulty rating from Easy to Medium
Changed files in this update