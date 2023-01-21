 Skip to content

Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 21 January 2023

Kngiths of the Deep - 0.128

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug when players that enters as spectators (because the match already started) can spawn characters
  • Fixed a bug when spectators tries to open the menu, they can't
  • Adjusted the servers to have a 12 players limit
  • Added an Old Map (the MainArena) for testing purpouse

