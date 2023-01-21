- Fixed a bug when players that enters as spectators (because the match already started) can spawn characters
- Fixed a bug when spectators tries to open the menu, they can't
- Adjusted the servers to have a 12 players limit
- Added an Old Map (the MainArena) for testing purpouse
Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 21 January 2023
Kngiths of the Deep - 0.128
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Knights of the Deep Playtest Content Depot 1902381
