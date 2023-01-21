- Rearranged several weapons positions in the wild field.
- Reduce the drop probability and drain ability of the purple bows of level 10, improve the mana recovery effect and the drain effect of staffs , increase the stun probability of spears, and improve the HP recovery ability of shields.
- Cutscenes can be skipped by pressing 'ESC' key except the first one.
- Add 3 new cutscenes and achievements.
- Maybe I have fixed a bug that sometimes game gets stuck when switching scenes.
The game is going to release from EA stage recently. I apologize that this update will clear the old save files.
