 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kill The Emperor update for 21 January 2023

Add 3 new cutscenes and achievements

Share · View all patches · Build 10374128 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Rearranged several weapons positions in the wild field.
  2. Reduce the drop probability and drain ability of the purple bows of level 10, improve the mana recovery effect and the drain effect of staffs , increase the stun probability of spears, and improve the HP recovery ability of shields.
  3. Cutscenes can be skipped by pressing 'ESC' key except the first one.
  4. Add 3 new cutscenes and achievements.
  5. Maybe I have fixed a bug that sometimes game gets stuck when switching scenes.

The game is going to release from EA stage recently. I apologize that this update will clear the old save files.

Changed files in this update

HumanOrigin : Liu Lanzhi Depot 1507111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link