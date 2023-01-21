 Skip to content

Exodus Vigil update for 21 January 2023

v1.0.12 build

v1.0.12 build

Build 10374115

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated cut scenes for scenes and single player up through missions 7
  • Removed start and stop animations from the player controller which should make the player more maneuverable for parkour
  • Improved level designs for missions 1-7
  • Many other minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

