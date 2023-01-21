- Updated cut scenes for scenes and single player up through missions 7
- Removed start and stop animations from the player controller which should make the player more maneuverable for parkour
- Improved level designs for missions 1-7
- Many other minor bug fixes
Exodus Vigil update for 21 January 2023
v1.0.12 build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
