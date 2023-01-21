Patch 0.16

Detailed Patch Notes:
New Features Added:
- New settings menu with Advanced Graphics settings, keybinding settings, better sounds volume
controls, general settings, and more.
- New Main menu UI and controls.
- Added tooltips system.
- New basic tutorial system for guiding new players in collecting items, crafting, building, taming
animals, farming, ... etc.
- New animal taming system.
- New chat UI system with basic debug commands system.
- New animals and creatures spawning system.
- New show valid action buttons on the player UI system.
- Added switching the toolbar active item with the mouse scroll wheel.
- The torch holder needs a torch to be attached and can be ignited and extinguished at any time.
- Added new buttons: Dismount, Quicksave, and Build Pickup.
- Game difficulty increases with days count and player level.
- Add player drowning sound when damaged underwater.
- Hide rain particles under roofs.
- Tamed animals save the player id tamed by.
- Add build pickup directly by the player who built it.
- Tamed animals follow the owner.
- Fence-build parts placeable around farm plots.
- Equipable items auto-reload.
- Added Fish and Baked fish pickupable and eatable items
- Added flint item.
- New terrain grass 3d models.
- Added a feedback button in the main menu bottom left which leads to the game's official Discord server.
- Hand torch, standing torch, and torch in torch holder can be ignited and extinguished at any time.
- Added descriptions to a lot of game items.
- New player sleep animation and night skip screen transition animation.
- A new sound effects playback system.
- Added animal swimming animations.
- New third-person player camera control system
- Added hide terrain grass under some builds system.
Balancing & Tweaks:
- Decrease interactable highlight particle count and only show for pickupable items only.
- Player vital stats rebalanced.
- Donkey Riding Rebalanced.
- Show home and other icons only on the map.
- Guns (pistol, rifle, shotgun, and rocket launcher) Rebalanced.
- Bow rebalanced.
- Furnace rebalanced.
- Equipable spears rebalanced.
- Wild Donkeys rebalanced.
- Player Armor body fitting tweaked.
- Animals loot and XP gain rebalanced.
- Removed iron ore drop from normal rocks.
- Show a message about can only sleeping at night time.
- Fundations building optimized for building big flat houses easier.
- Farm plots building optimized for building big flat farms easier.
- Zombies stats reworked.
- Zombies' loot and XP gain rebalanced.
- Axes, Pickaxes, and Spears's player animations were tweaked.
Fixes & Improvements:
- Improved game graphics, lighting, and weather quality and added post-processing effects.
- Fix the animal walking step sound missing.
- Fix cow walk animation.
- Fix donkey gaining stamina while walking and running uphill.
- Fix duck flying animation.
- Fix shark movement.
- Fix rocks and ores inside each other.
- Fix player hands glitch at end of the equipped item use.
- Fix the player running backward speed and glitch between relaxed and none relaxed states.
- Fix guns shot sound effects delay.
- Fix sound effects playback glitches sometimes.
- Fix the player sliding on the stairs.
- Fix build items sound effects missing.
- Fix crafting items creating double crafts.
- Fix adding and removing item mods glitches.
- Fix animals and creatures bouncing when dead.
- Fix rocket launcher dropped item ammo.
- Fix take-all and place-all buttons in the external storage UI.
Changed files in this update