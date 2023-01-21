 Skip to content

INCUR Survival update for 21 January 2023

Patch 0.16

Patch 0.16

Detailed Patch Notes:

New Features Added:

  • New settings menu with Advanced Graphics settings, keybinding settings, better sounds volume
    controls, general settings, and more.
  • New Main menu UI and controls.
  • Added tooltips system.
  • New basic tutorial system for guiding new players in collecting items, crafting, building, taming
    animals, farming, ... etc.
  • New animal taming system.
  • New chat UI system with basic debug commands system.
  • New animals and creatures spawning system.
  • New show valid action buttons on the player UI system.
  • Added switching the toolbar active item with the mouse scroll wheel.
  • The torch holder needs a torch to be attached and can be ignited and extinguished at any time.
  • Added new buttons: Dismount, Quicksave, and Build Pickup.
  • Game difficulty increases with days count and player level.
  • Add player drowning sound when damaged underwater.
  • Hide rain particles under roofs.
  • Tamed animals save the player id tamed by.
  • Add build pickup directly by the player who built it.
  • Tamed animals follow the owner.
  • Fence-build parts placeable around farm plots.
  • Equipable items auto-reload.
  • Added Fish and Baked fish pickupable and eatable items
  • Added flint item.
  • New terrain grass 3d models.
  • Added a feedback button in the main menu bottom left which leads to the game's official Discord server.
  • Hand torch, standing torch, and torch in torch holder can be ignited and extinguished at any time.
  • Added descriptions to a lot of game items.
  • New player sleep animation and night skip screen transition animation.
  • A new sound effects playback system.
  • Added animal swimming animations.
  • New third-person player camera control system
  • Added hide terrain grass under some builds system.

Balancing & Tweaks:

  • Decrease interactable highlight particle count and only show for pickupable items only.
  • Player vital stats rebalanced.
  • Donkey Riding Rebalanced.
  • Show home and other icons only on the map.
  • Guns (pistol, rifle, shotgun, and rocket launcher) Rebalanced.
  • Bow rebalanced.
  • Furnace rebalanced.
  • Equipable spears rebalanced.
  • Wild Donkeys rebalanced.
  • Player Armor body fitting tweaked.
  • Animals loot and XP gain rebalanced.
  • Removed iron ore drop from normal rocks.
  • Show a message about can only sleeping at night time.
  • Fundations building optimized for building big flat houses easier.
  • Farm plots building optimized for building big flat farms easier.
  • Zombies stats reworked.
  • Zombies' loot and XP gain rebalanced.
  • Axes, Pickaxes, and Spears's player animations were tweaked.

Fixes & Improvements:

  • Improved game graphics, lighting, and weather quality and added post-processing effects.
  • Fix the animal walking step sound missing.
  • Fix cow walk animation.
  • Fix donkey gaining stamina while walking and running uphill.
  • Fix duck flying animation.
  • Fix shark movement.
  • Fix rocks and ores inside each other.
  • Fix player hands glitch at end of the equipped item use.
  • Fix the player running backward speed and glitch between relaxed and none relaxed states.
  • Fix guns shot sound effects delay.
  • Fix sound effects playback glitches sometimes.
  • Fix the player sliding on the stairs.
  • Fix build items sound effects missing.
  • Fix crafting items creating double crafts.
  • Fix adding and removing item mods glitches.
  • Fix animals and creatures bouncing when dead.
  • Fix rocket launcher dropped item ammo.
  • Fix take-all and place-all buttons in the external storage UI.

