Update Log # 21 - v0.8.2

This time is mainly about bug repair and optimization
Global adjustment:
- Enemy strength adjustment==tree demon==attack power increased
- Enemy strength adjustment==self-explosion==increased life
- Artifact adjustment==Rage claw==When the brave man is not satisfied with his life, his attack power will be increased by 5 points
- Weapon adjustment==King's axe+2==attack+3; After the attack, make a random spirit attack fixed+3 and make it attack immediately
- NPC optimization==Namei steal money adding times limit==maximum 9 times per game
- Difficulty 6==life of ordinary enemies increased by 20%
- Difficulty 7==elite enemy life increased by 50%
- Difficulty 8==Boss enemy life increased by 100%
BUG repair:
- Fix the problem of warning that the hand is full when the hand is not full
- The rebound of the bramble porcupine cannot be fixed by the problem triggered by the attack of the spirit
- Repair the problem that attack instructions are blocked by injury numbers during continuous attacks (improve operation smoothness)
Changed files in this update