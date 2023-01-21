 Skip to content

与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 21 January 2023

Update Log # 21 - v0.8.2

This time is mainly about bug repair and optimization

Global adjustment:
  • Enemy strength adjustment==tree demon==attack power increased
  • Enemy strength adjustment==self-explosion==increased life
  • Artifact adjustment==Rage claw==When the brave man is not satisfied with his life, his attack power will be increased by 5 points
  • Weapon adjustment==King's axe+2==attack+3; After the attack, make a random spirit attack fixed+3 and make it attack immediately
  • NPC optimization==Namei steal money adding times limit==maximum 9 times per game
  • Difficulty 6==life of ordinary enemies increased by 20%
  • Difficulty 7==elite enemy life increased by 50%
  • Difficulty 8==Boss enemy life increased by 100%
BUG repair:
  • Fix the problem of warning that the hand is full when the hand is not full
  • The rebound of the bramble porcupine cannot be fixed by the problem triggered by the attack of the spirit
  • Repair the problem that attack instructions are blocked by injury numbers during continuous attacks (improve operation smoothness)

