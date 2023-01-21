 Skip to content

Amata Playtest update for 21 January 2023

Beta update!

  • fixed a million bugs
  • changed a million assets
  • added 3 new paths
  • added 2 new contrivances
  • added a new first level with stricter tutorializing
  • added punching
  • decorated anahata
  • improved realm menu
  • added more details to level up menu

