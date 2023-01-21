- fixed a million bugs
- changed a million assets
- added 3 new paths
- added 2 new contrivances
- added a new first level with stricter tutorializing
- added punching
- decorated anahata
- improved realm menu
- added more details to level up menu
Amata Playtest update for 21 January 2023
Beta update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
