Zeepkist update for 21 January 2023

Zeepkist Festive Alpha :) - Version 13, Patch 1

  • Tweaked the bad words filter

If you want to discuss the bad words filter, the best place to give feedback is the official Discord!

https://discord.gg/kmfaaQg

