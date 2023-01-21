 Skip to content

FULLYBROKEN: WAY HOME update for 21 January 2023

1.01 PATCH NOTES

21 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day everyone!
The version 1.01 is now live. This changes have been added to the game:

  • Fixed a bug where player dashing towards exit was getting wrong rotation on next level
  • Fixed wrong stats showing on character panel
  • Fixed a bug where unusable items where shown in shop
  • Fixed a bug where player had an extra starting weapon
  • Fixed a bug where action text for player 2 was getting text in the wrong color
  • Added a feature to support "Show Tutorial" toggle value to be saved across runs
  • Added gamepad support

How are you liking the game so far?
Thank you very much for any feedback.

