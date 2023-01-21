1.01 PATCH NOTES

Good day everyone!

The version 1.01 is now live. This changes have been added to the game:

Fixed a bug where player dashing towards exit was getting wrong rotation on next level

Fixed wrong stats showing on character panel

Fixed a bug where unusable items where shown in shop

Fixed a bug where player had an extra starting weapon

Fixed a bug where action text for player 2 was getting text in the wrong color

Added a feature to support "Show Tutorial" toggle value to be saved across runs

Added gamepad support

How are you liking the game so far?

Thank you very much for any feedback.