1.01 PATCH NOTES

Good day everyone!
The version 1.01 is now live. This changes have been added to the game:
- Fixed a bug where player dashing towards exit was getting wrong rotation on next level
- Fixed wrong stats showing on character panel
- Fixed a bug where unusable items where shown in shop
- Fixed a bug where player had an extra starting weapon
- Fixed a bug where action text for player 2 was getting text in the wrong color
- Added a feature to support "Show Tutorial" toggle value to be saved across runs
- Added gamepad support
How are you liking the game so far?
Thank you very much for any feedback.
Changed files in this update