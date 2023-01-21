 Skip to content

MineSweeper Tetris update for 21 January 2023

20230121 update

Build 10373938

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Modified the sounding conditions of the sound effect: now the sound effect will only be generated when the board changes (it will not sound every time a key is pressed)
  2. Simplified the judging conditions based on numbers and speeded up the judging speed: now the number of unopened grids will not be judged before two judgments are made on all marked numbers (they will not be marked as flags first). It will only be done when the question mark disappears completely and the boxes are opened.

