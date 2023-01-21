 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alek - The Lost Kingdom update for 21 January 2023

New Update - Experimental Version 1.31 Part 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10373890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone. First of all I would like to say 10,000 times thank you. The game crossed 10,000 copies sold at the beginning of this year. And thanks to you that I can realize my dream and do what I love the most, develop the game Alek - The Lost Kingdom with you. You have incredible ideas and I love working with you all. :)

I finalized another part of the Update 1.31 Experimental version. Here are the details of what I did in this update.

Experimental code: Alpha1Dot31Test

Use this code to play this experimental version.
I recommend you to start a new game.

Update Detail

Added 19 cooking recipes that we will have to discover

Added 8 Consumable

Added 8 Seeds Bag

Added 10 Resources

Some resources will only be available in future biomes

Added 3 New Equipments

Added 3 New Build Item

Game configuration option

  • New tasks in the village of Victor Muller

  • Able to create garden rows with the garden hoe around your survival camp

  • Added health and energy regeneration attribute

  • Added attack, speed, stamina and energy attributes

New screen resolution options
  • 3440x1440
  • 2560x1080
  • 1760x990
  • 1400x900
  • 1152x872
  • 1152x864
  • 1128x634
  • 1024x768
  • 832x624
  • 800X600
  • 720x576
  • 720x480
  • 720x400
  • 640x480
Corrected and Reworked Elements

  • Fixed building in the air when you build it

  • Your range weapon is always charged when you reload it

  • Rework crafting menu

  • Create new character detail UI

  • Reworked some animations of Alek and the villagers.

  • Rework the game's main menu

  • Reworked Survival Tutorial Quest

Changed depots in testing branch

View more data in app history for build 10373890
Alek - The Lost Kingdom Content Depot 1195561
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link