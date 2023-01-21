New Update - Experimental Version 1.31 Part 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10373890 · Last edited 21 January 2023 – 19:19:38 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone. First of all I would like to say 10,000 times thank you. The game crossed 10,000 copies sold at the beginning of this year. And thanks to you that I can realize my dream and do what I love the most, develop the game Alek - The Lost Kingdom with you. You have incredible ideas and I love working with you all. :)

I finalized another part of the Update 1.31 Experimental version. Here are the details of what I did in this update.

Experimental code: Alpha1Dot31Test

Use this code to play this experimental version.

I recommend you to start a new game.

Added 19 cooking recipes that we will have to discover

Added 8 Consumable

Added 8 Seeds Bag

Added 10 Resources

Some resources will only be available in future biomes

Added 3 New Equipments

Added 3 New Build Item

Game configuration option

New tasks in the village of Victor Muller

Able to create garden rows with the garden hoe around your survival camp

Added health and energy regeneration attribute

Added attack, speed, stamina and energy attributes

New screen resolution options

3440x1440

2560x1080

1760x990

1400x900

1152x872

1152x864

1128x634

1024x768

832x624

800X600

720x576

720x480

720x400

640x480

