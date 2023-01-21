New Update - Experimental Version 1.31 Part 2

Hello everyone. First of all I would like to say 10,000 times thank you. The game crossed 10,000 copies sold at the beginning of this year. And thanks to you that I can realize my dream and do what I love the most, develop the game Alek - The Lost Kingdom with you. You have incredible ideas and I love working with you all. :)
I finalized another part of the Update 1.31 Experimental version. Here are the details of what I did in this update.
Experimental code: Alpha1Dot31Test
Use this code to play this experimental version.
I recommend you to start a new game.
Update Detail
Added 19 cooking recipes that we will have to discover
Added 8 Consumable
Added 8 Seeds Bag
Added 10 Resources
Some resources will only be available in future biomes
Added 3 New Equipments
Added 3 New Build Item
Game configuration option
-
New tasks in the village of Victor Muller
-
Able to create garden rows with the garden hoe around your survival camp
-
Added health and energy regeneration attribute
-
Added attack, speed, stamina and energy attributes
New screen resolution options
- 3440x1440
- 2560x1080
- 1760x990
- 1400x900
- 1152x872
- 1152x864
- 1128x634
- 1024x768
- 832x624
- 800X600
- 720x576
- 720x480
- 720x400
- 640x480
Corrected and Reworked Elements
-
Fixed building in the air when you build it
-
Your range weapon is always charged when you reload it
-
Rework crafting menu
-
Create new character detail UI
-
Reworked some animations of Alek and the villagers.
-
Rework the game's main menu
-
Reworked Survival Tutorial Quest
Changed depots in testing branch