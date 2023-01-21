EA v0.17 : Big GPU performance improvement

Not so long since the last update but I had to put this available for everyone since it makes the game to run much better.

This update get much better performance in all the maps but specially The Siege and Grassland. For reference I use a 5700 XT 8GB and The Siege was running at 40 fps outside the city and 25/30 fps inside, now it runs at 60+ fps outside the city and 50+ fps inside the city.



Changes: