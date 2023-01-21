V23 update

Hi there,

This is the first update of Syndeo-Complex since its release on Steam.

It reduces the overall difficulty of the game.

-Added left Shift and C keys to crouch

-Hub : The trophy room is now open by default (Keli's description becomes accessible at the beginning of the game)

-PSJ01: Added a new icon to the rifle's ammo boxes

-PJS01: Increased the magazine size of the pistogun: 50 > 75

-PJS01: Reduced enemy life: with pistogun 100hp > 60hp and with rifle 100hp > 90hp

-PJS01: Enemies with pistogun now have a different skin to those with rifle

-PJS01: Drone life reduction (200hp > 150hp)

-PJS01: If the player activates the event to get the pistogun but does not take it, the weapon will be automatically added to their inventory

-PJS01: Revision (again) of the "random" room: reduction of the enemy appearance time from 6sec > 4.5sec

-PJS01_2: Reduced boss life: 3000hp > 2500hp

-PJS02_3 : Boss Life Reduction: 3000hp > 2500hp

-PJS03_2 : Boss Life Reduction: 3000hp > 2500hp (regen to 2000hp)

-PJS03_2 : Enemy life reduction : with shotgun 100hp > 80hp

I'll keep working on it, but I don't know if I'll finish it. I wish players could have the endgame that already exists but is not accessible.

A reminder: level 2 is also accessible from the beginning of the game, the third level is unlocked after completing the first two levels.

Have a nice day,

ddzev