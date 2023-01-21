English
[Furniture]New furniture: Statue of Pharaoh
[Furniture]New furniture: Statue of Priest
[Furniture]New furniture: Statue of Anubis
Saad now sells all those new statues.
[Item]New item: Iron Cross Device (It's sold in the Bazaar by the merchant from the alter history Kaiserreich)
简体中文
【家具】新家具：法老雕像
【家具】新家具：祭祀雕像
【家具】新家具：阿努比斯雕像
萨阿德现在会贩卖这些家具。
【物品】新物品：铁十字装置（由巴扎那个来自另外一条时间线的德意志帝国的商人出售。）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 21 January 2023
Update, Version 20230121
English
