Trackmaster update for 23 January 2023

Update 1.12

Build 10373792 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Improved stylized renderer with better performance.
  • A new slimy enemy that patrols the track!
  • Added a new powerup: homing missile cone.
  • New block type that integrates the track with the surrounding.
  • Updated weather system.
  • Postprocessing effects for freeze and oil.

