- Improved stylized renderer with better performance.
- A new slimy enemy that patrols the track!
- Added a new powerup: homing missile cone.
- New block type that integrates the track with the surrounding.
- Updated weather system.
- Postprocessing effects for freeze and oil.
Trackmaster update for 23 January 2023
Update 1.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Trackmaster Content Depot 1042931
