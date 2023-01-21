 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 21 January 2023

Patch 1.3.1 - Intruders

Patch 1.3.1 - Intruders
Build 10373783

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDITIONS:

  • Zombie & animal spawn multiplier difficulty option added (Be careful, as performance could degrade)
  • Added option to respawn screen to choose either; respawn from spawn point or respawn from random location

CHANGES:

  • Increased AI footstep volume
  • Adjusted legendary weapon mag drop rate
  • If player suicides, they will no longer spawn at their spawn point, but a random location
  • Changes to passive skill add amounts
  • Changes to XP given AI death
  • Spec ops helmet changed to a green color
  • Decreased zombie crawler speed
  • Water, foliage and AI optimisation

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed random events not having enemies
  • Fixed being able to loot all vendor items for free on trader death (While realistic-ish, can be cheesed way to much at this moment)
  • Fixed issue where exiting to main menu while ADS with scope can cause scope to stay on screen
  • Fixed terrain issues with foliage
  • Fixed first person camera occasion where it would be zoomed in after using a scope
  • Fixed ice cream truck vendor in tree spawn
  • Fixed radiation random events still applying radiation damage even if the event didn't spawn
  • Fixed MRE healing player (Should just give Hunger & Thirst)
  • Fixed water causing weird lighting issues when a light is cast on it (Usually from a vehicle)

