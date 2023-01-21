Patch 1.3.1 - Intruders

ADDITIONS:
- Zombie & animal spawn multiplier difficulty option added (Be careful, as performance could degrade)
- Added option to respawn screen to choose either; respawn from spawn point or respawn from random location
CHANGES:
- Increased AI footstep volume
- Adjusted legendary weapon mag drop rate
- If player suicides, they will no longer spawn at their spawn point, but a random location
- Changes to passive skill add amounts
- Changes to XP given AI death
- Spec ops helmet changed to a green color
- Decreased zombie crawler speed
- Water, foliage and AI optimisation
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed random events not having enemies
- Fixed being able to loot all vendor items for free on trader death (While realistic-ish, can be cheesed way to much at this moment)
- Fixed issue where exiting to main menu while ADS with scope can cause scope to stay on screen
- Fixed terrain issues with foliage
- Fixed first person camera occasion where it would be zoomed in after using a scope
- Fixed ice cream truck vendor in tree spawn
- Fixed radiation random events still applying radiation damage even if the event didn't spawn
- Fixed MRE healing player (Should just give Hunger & Thirst)
- Fixed water causing weird lighting issues when a light is cast on it (Usually from a vehicle)
