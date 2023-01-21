SimRail PATCH 21.01.2023

Dear RailFans
Your interest in SimRail exceeded our wildest expectations, thank you! 🤩
Thank you for all your submissions and suggestions. We are working very hard on fixes, and today's patch is the result, fixing many of the most annoying bugs. 🛠👷
CHANGELOG:
MULTIPLAYER:
- load weight measuring fixed in multiplayer
- reverser is no longer set to neutral after taking control over ED250
- Timetable fixes at Opoczno Południe
- radio channels on Warszawa – Katowice route fixed
- auto radio channel selection fixed
- radio channels fixed
- displaying other players’ levels in TAB menu fixed
- fixed track occupation logic, causing AI dispatcher troubles after player leaving the server
SINGLEPLAYER:
- global issue with railway crossings fixed
- sprinkler effect at night fixed
STOCK:
- ED250 door closing animation fixed
- ED250 door sounds fixed
- ED250 lighting fixes
- headlight tooltip in ED250 fixed
- wall switches in ED250 fixed
- unit number in ED250 corrected
- train crew in ED250 finally has a place to seat
- destination board in ED250 fixed
- buttons on ED250’s radio are now placed correctly
- distance between axles in 111A car fixed
- various ET25 fixes
- ET25 texture mapping fixed
- ET25’s position relating to signals fixed
- ET25’s disappearing screens fixed
- bug causing radio buttons to disappear fixed
- EN76-006 decals fixed
- Traxx alerted fixed
- destination boards in TLK trains fixed
SCENERY:
- travelator fixed at Warszawa Centralna
- Opoczno Południe radio model fixed
- AI car traffic fixes between Wolbrom and Charsznica
- fixed car behaviour on a viaduct between Biała Rawska and Szeligi
- SHP magnets added between Pruszków and Grodzisk
- ballast and foliage at Warszawa Włochy fixed
- Sosnowiec Porąbka station building fixed
- underpassage at Jaroszowiec Olkuski fixed
- fixed duplicate building between Jaroszowiec and Wolbrom
- AI car traffic on a bridge near Idzikowice fixed
- SHP magnets between Psary and Góra Wlodowska added
- fouling point at Idzikowice
- fixed floating or sinking passengers at the platforms
- catenary on line 447 fixed
- catenary at Ursus Niedźwiadek fixed
- level crossing signals (ToP) fixed
- crossing sign at Klimontów – position fixed
- high voltage sign in Pruszków – texture fixed
- floating road in Knapówka fixed
- trees colliding with the bridge between Pogoria and Ząbkowice clipped
- missing turntable at Łazy added
- „ooh” „bang” sounds in Sosnowiec fixed
- „bang” „ooh” sounds in Grodzisk Mazowiecki fixed
- „bang” „ooh” sounds in Brwinów removed
- floating road in Będzin fixed
- Lamp post on track in Parzniew removed
- Platform board at Milanówek fixed
- Information displays in Piastów fixed
- lawn mowed at Warszawa Zachodnia WKD platform
- Catenary at Warszawa Zachodnia fixed
- car next to Pilichowice signal box has collison box now
- bank between Zawiercie and Góra Włodowska fixed
- Catenary at Knapówka fixed
- lamp post on track in Pruszków removed
- grass on roads near Katowice – Sędziszów route removed
- bank near Dorota junction fixed
- Catenary and power signs in tunnel fixed
- truck trailers near Dąbrowa Górnicza reminded they’re not aircraft
- floating houses near Sędziszów fixed
- barrier at Opoczno Południowe fixed
- bank in Olkusz fixed
- tower at Pruszków fixed
- track color in Tunel fixed
- lawn mowed at Sędziszów station tracks
- gate deforestation at Knapówka complete
- Catenary at Wolbrom fixed
- Catenary at Dąbrowa Górnicza Wschodnia fixed
- Tall people can also use the door at Katowice Zawodzie signal box now
- automatic block signalling (SBL) between Szeligi and Biała Rawska fixed
- double shunt signal in Opoczno fixed
- Bridge position at Dorota station corrected
- repeater at Staszic station corrected
- speed limit at switches in Opoczno Południe corrected
- signal at Jaroszowiec fixed
- signal at Dorota fixed
- level crossing at Zawiercie fixed
- Station name at Milanówek fixed
- telephone at Psary fixed
DISPATCHER:
- wrong entrance signal at Warszawa Centralna fixed
- Dąbrowa Górnicza overlap fixed
- fixed train routing at Włoszczowa Północ
- sound playing when interacting with dispatch computers removed
- occupation lights fixed in domino-panels
- train routing on track 118 in Zawiercie is possible now
- SZO4 button on domino-panel in Zawiercie is working now
- train routing at Psary corrected
- track number on Zawiercie’s domino-panel fixed
OTHER:
- normalmaps on terrain textures corrected
- track glare after rain improved
- SUV car texturing fixed
- HUD now shows yellow signal if vNext <=90 (S5, S6)
- rotating camera flashes fixed
- improved grass look (diffusion profile support)
- updated DLSS library
- fix tree branches falling onto the track
- added random size of trees
Changed files in this update