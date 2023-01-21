 Skip to content

SimRail - The Railway Simulator update for 21 January 2023

SimRail PATCH 21.01.2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear RailFans

Your interest in SimRail exceeded our wildest expectations, thank you! 🤩

Thank you for all your submissions and suggestions. We are working very hard on fixes, and today's patch is the result, fixing many of the most annoying bugs. 🛠👷

CHANGELOG:

MULTIPLAYER:

  • load weight measuring fixed in multiplayer
  • reverser is no longer set to neutral after taking control over ED250
  • Timetable fixes at Opoczno Południe
  • radio channels on Warszawa – Katowice route fixed
  • auto radio channel selection fixed
  • radio channels fixed
  • displaying other players’ levels in TAB menu fixed
  • fixed track occupation logic, causing AI dispatcher troubles after player leaving the server

SINGLEPLAYER:

  • global issue with railway crossings fixed
  • sprinkler effect at night fixed

STOCK:

  • ED250 door closing animation fixed
  • ED250 door sounds fixed
  • ED250 lighting fixes
  • headlight tooltip in ED250 fixed
  • wall switches in ED250 fixed
  • unit number in ED250 corrected
  • train crew in ED250 finally has a place to seat
  • destination board in ED250 fixed
  • buttons on ED250’s radio are now placed correctly
  • distance between axles in 111A car fixed
  • various ET25 fixes
  • ET25 texture mapping fixed
  • ET25’s position relating to signals fixed
  • ET25’s disappearing screens fixed
  • bug causing radio buttons to disappear fixed
  • EN76-006 decals fixed
  • Traxx alerted fixed
  • destination boards in TLK trains fixed

SCENERY:

  • travelator fixed at Warszawa Centralna
  • Opoczno Południe radio model fixed
  • AI car traffic fixes between Wolbrom and Charsznica
  • fixed car behaviour on a viaduct between Biała Rawska and Szeligi
  • SHP magnets added between Pruszków and Grodzisk
  • ballast and foliage at Warszawa Włochy fixed
  • Sosnowiec Porąbka station building fixed
  • underpassage at Jaroszowiec Olkuski fixed
  • fixed duplicate building between Jaroszowiec and Wolbrom
  • AI car traffic on a bridge near Idzikowice fixed
  • SHP magnets between Psary and Góra Wlodowska added
  • fouling point at Idzikowice
  • fixed floating or sinking passengers at the platforms
  • catenary on line 447 fixed
  • catenary at Ursus Niedźwiadek fixed
  • level crossing signals (ToP) fixed
  • crossing sign at Klimontów – position fixed
  • high voltage sign in Pruszków – texture fixed
  • floating road in Knapówka fixed
  • trees colliding with the bridge between Pogoria and Ząbkowice clipped
  • missing turntable at Łazy added
  • „ooh” „bang” sounds in Sosnowiec fixed
  • „bang” „ooh” sounds in Grodzisk Mazowiecki fixed
  • „bang” „ooh” sounds in Brwinów removed
  • floating road in Będzin fixed
  • Lamp post on track in Parzniew removed
  • Timetable fixes at Opoczno Południe
  • Platform board at Milanówek fixed
  • Information displays in Piastów fixed
  • lawn mowed at Warszawa Zachodnia WKD platform
  • Catenary at Warszawa Zachodnia fixed
  • car next to Pilichowice signal box has collison box now
  • bank between Zawiercie and Góra Włodowska fixed
  • Catenary at Knapówka fixed
  • lamp post on track in Pruszków removed
  • grass on roads near Katowice – Sędziszów route removed
  • bank near Dorota junction fixed
  • Catenary and power signs in tunnel fixed
  • truck trailers near Dąbrowa Górnicza reminded they’re not aircraft
  • floating houses near Sędziszów fixed
  • barrier at Opoczno Południowe fixed
  • bank in Olkusz fixed
  • tower at Pruszków fixed
  • track color in Tunel fixed
  • lawn mowed at Sędziszów station tracks
  • gate deforestation at Knapówka complete
  • Catenary at Wolbrom fixed
  • Catenary at Dąbrowa Górnicza Wschodnia fixed
  • Tall people can also use the door at Katowice Zawodzie signal box now
  • automatic block signalling (SBL) between Szeligi and Biała Rawska fixed
  • double shunt signal in Opoczno fixed
  • Bridge position at Dorota station corrected
  • repeater at Staszic station corrected
  • speed limit at switches in Opoczno Południe corrected
  • signal at Jaroszowiec fixed
  • signal at Dorota fixed
  • level crossing at Zawiercie fixed
  • Station name at Milanówek fixed
  • telephone at Psary fixed

DISPATCHER:

  • wrong entrance signal at Warszawa Centralna fixed
  • Dąbrowa Górnicza overlap fixed
  • fixed train routing at Włoszczowa Północ
  • sound playing when interacting with dispatch computers removed
  • occupation lights fixed in domino-panels
  • train routing on track 118 in Zawiercie is possible now
  • SZO4 button on domino-panel in Zawiercie is working now
  • train routing at Psary corrected
  • track number on Zawiercie’s domino-panel fixed

OTHER:

  • normalmaps on terrain textures corrected
  • track glare after rain improved
  • SUV car texturing fixed
  • HUD now shows yellow signal if vNext <=90 (S5, S6)
  • rotating camera flashes fixed
  • improved grass look (diffusion profile support)
  • updated DLSS library
  • fix tree branches falling onto the track
  • added random size of trees

Changed files in this update

Depot 1422131
  • Loading history…
