SimRail PATCH 21.01.2023

Dear RailFans

Your interest in SimRail exceeded our wildest expectations, thank you! 🤩

Thank you for all your submissions and suggestions. We are working very hard on fixes, and today's patch is the result, fixing many of the most annoying bugs. 🛠👷

CHANGELOG:

MULTIPLAYER:

load weight measuring fixed in multiplayer

reverser is no longer set to neutral after taking control over ED250

Timetable fixes at Opoczno Południe

radio channels on Warszawa – Katowice route fixed

auto radio channel selection fixed

radio channels fixed

displaying other players’ levels in TAB menu fixed

fixed track occupation logic, causing AI dispatcher troubles after player leaving the server

SINGLEPLAYER:

global issue with railway crossings fixed

sprinkler effect at night fixed

STOCK:

ED250 door closing animation fixed

ED250 door sounds fixed

ED250 lighting fixes

headlight tooltip in ED250 fixed

wall switches in ED250 fixed

unit number in ED250 corrected

train crew in ED250 finally has a place to seat

destination board in ED250 fixed

buttons on ED250’s radio are now placed correctly

distance between axles in 111A car fixed

various ET25 fixes

ET25 texture mapping fixed

ET25’s position relating to signals fixed

ET25’s disappearing screens fixed

bug causing radio buttons to disappear fixed

EN76-006 decals fixed

Traxx alerted fixed

destination boards in TLK trains fixed

SCENERY:

travelator fixed at Warszawa Centralna

Opoczno Południe radio model fixed

AI car traffic fixes between Wolbrom and Charsznica

fixed car behaviour on a viaduct between Biała Rawska and Szeligi

SHP magnets added between Pruszków and Grodzisk

ballast and foliage at Warszawa Włochy fixed

Sosnowiec Porąbka station building fixed

underpassage at Jaroszowiec Olkuski fixed

fixed duplicate building between Jaroszowiec and Wolbrom

AI car traffic on a bridge near Idzikowice fixed

SHP magnets between Psary and Góra Wlodowska added

fouling point at Idzikowice

fixed floating or sinking passengers at the platforms

catenary on line 447 fixed

catenary at Ursus Niedźwiadek fixed

level crossing signals (ToP) fixed

crossing sign at Klimontów – position fixed

high voltage sign in Pruszków – texture fixed

floating road in Knapówka fixed

trees colliding with the bridge between Pogoria and Ząbkowice clipped

missing turntable at Łazy added

„ooh” „bang” sounds in Sosnowiec fixed

„bang” „ooh” sounds in Grodzisk Mazowiecki fixed

„bang” „ooh” sounds in Brwinów removed

floating road in Będzin fixed

Lamp post on track in Parzniew removed

Platform board at Milanówek fixed

Information displays in Piastów fixed

lawn mowed at Warszawa Zachodnia WKD platform

Catenary at Warszawa Zachodnia fixed

car next to Pilichowice signal box has collison box now

bank between Zawiercie and Góra Włodowska fixed

Catenary at Knapówka fixed

lamp post on track in Pruszków removed

grass on roads near Katowice – Sędziszów route removed

bank near Dorota junction fixed

Catenary and power signs in tunnel fixed

truck trailers near Dąbrowa Górnicza reminded they’re not aircraft

floating houses near Sędziszów fixed

barrier at Opoczno Południowe fixed

bank in Olkusz fixed

tower at Pruszków fixed

track color in Tunel fixed

lawn mowed at Sędziszów station tracks

gate deforestation at Knapówka complete

Catenary at Wolbrom fixed

Catenary at Dąbrowa Górnicza Wschodnia fixed

Tall people can also use the door at Katowice Zawodzie signal box now

automatic block signalling (SBL) between Szeligi and Biała Rawska fixed

double shunt signal in Opoczno fixed

Bridge position at Dorota station corrected

repeater at Staszic station corrected

speed limit at switches in Opoczno Południe corrected

signal at Jaroszowiec fixed

signal at Dorota fixed

level crossing at Zawiercie fixed

Station name at Milanówek fixed

telephone at Psary fixed

DISPATCHER:

wrong entrance signal at Warszawa Centralna fixed

Dąbrowa Górnicza overlap fixed

fixed train routing at Włoszczowa Północ

sound playing when interacting with dispatch computers removed

occupation lights fixed in domino-panels

train routing on track 118 in Zawiercie is possible now

SZO4 button on domino-panel in Zawiercie is working now

train routing at Psary corrected

track number on Zawiercie’s domino-panel fixed

OTHER: