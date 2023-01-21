 Skip to content

Tactic Legends Playtest update for 21 January 2023

0.83 Patch notes

Build 10373756

Here are the patch notes for the latest update 0.83:

Updates:

  • New country flags have been added: France, Brazil, Canada, Argentina, Australia
  • New sound effects added for menus and abilities
  • Updated Koji 'Focus' ability description
  • Removed wooden chest option from PC client
  • Added a menu to close the game for PC. Press ESC on your keyboard to open the menu to exit the game.

Bug Fixes:

  • Item quantities not being displayed correctly (negative numbers) in the equip menus
  • Voice lines triggering multiple times when hit with an attack
  • Pandoras Box item wasn't able to be used, and/or broke the match
  • Koji's 'Focus' ability wasn't displaying the effect in the proper position

