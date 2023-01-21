0.83 Patch notes

Here are the patch notes for the latest update 0.83:
Updates:
- New country flags have been added: France, Brazil, Canada, Argentina, Australia
- New sound effects added for menus and abilities
- Updated Koji 'Focus' ability description
- Removed wooden chest option from PC client
- Added a menu to close the game for PC. Press ESC on your keyboard to open the menu to exit the game.
Bug Fixes:
- Item quantities not being displayed correctly (negative numbers) in the equip menus
- Voice lines triggering multiple times when hit with an attack
- Pandoras Box item wasn't able to be used, and/or broke the match
- Koji's 'Focus' ability wasn't displaying the effect in the proper position
Changed files in this update