Korea Dynasty 0.1.6 Update

In the next update, 0.1.6, fixes two bugs and two improvements

We're sorry we couldn't give you better news sooner despite waiting for game updates every day.

On Lunar New Year, a public holiday in Korea, employees have to go down to the provinces and take a break to see their parents and relatives.

Therefore, during the Lunar New Year period, we would like to update only some of the minimum essential elements.

We will show you a lot of changes quickly from the lunar new year.

The executives will remain during the Lunar New Year to play and test the game themselves, while looking for bugs and having time to research and analyze the game.

happy new year!

bug fixes

trees

Fixed a bug where trees would not break and show abnormal patterns when harvesting.

Tiger, bear

Fixed a bug where some attacks from tigers and bears were not reflected.

Buildings

Reduced material requirements for buildings using hammers.

optimization

Slightly reduced the phenomenon of high memory usage due to the creation of many invisible pools.

Testing out version 0.1.6 tonight

It will be distributed after determining the stability by January 22, 2023, and if it is determined that it is difficult to distribute

By next week, we will bundle it with the 0.1.7 update and upload more updates and improvements.